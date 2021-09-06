Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 41,338 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,898,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

