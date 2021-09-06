Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.11 ($56.60).

EPA ALO traded down €0.38 ($0.45) on Monday, reaching €34.62 ($40.73). 1,265,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.61.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

