Full18 Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,512 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. 77,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $61,054 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

