Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,890 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

