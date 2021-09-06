Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $278,096.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $278,096.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

