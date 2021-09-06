SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SSEZY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,734. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is 142.06%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.