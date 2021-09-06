Telemus Capital LLC Sells 26,258 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,258 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

