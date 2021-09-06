Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,466.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $36,466.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00013057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00217510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.88 or 0.07530380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.71 or 0.99880014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00961929 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

