DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $712,457.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00217510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.88 or 0.07530380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.71 or 0.99880014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00961929 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,563,335 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.