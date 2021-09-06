iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Increased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59.

