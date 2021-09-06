Full18 Capital LLC Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $214,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5,886.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

