Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 51,166 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in AerCap by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after buying an additional 386,230 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

