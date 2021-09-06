Barbara Oil Co. Purchases 4,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Barbara Oil Co. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

