GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

