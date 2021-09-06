Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

