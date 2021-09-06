Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 37,685 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.