Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,252,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $721.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $663.17 and its 200 day moving average is $605.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

