Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

