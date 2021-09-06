Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.91 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

