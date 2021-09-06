Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.62 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,666 shares of company stock worth $1,596,891. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

