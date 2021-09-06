Ouroboros (OURO) Price Down 44.4% Over Last Week

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $3,129.67 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00153008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00214947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.26 or 0.07635480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,449.86 or 1.00106703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.00961172 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

