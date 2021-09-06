Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.10 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,467. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

