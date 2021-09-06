Only1 One Day Volume Tops $8.67 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Only1 has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $8.67 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 99.2% against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00066613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00144676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00790107 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

