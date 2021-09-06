Puzo Michael J Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Puzo Michael J cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

NYSE ATR opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

