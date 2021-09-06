Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.36. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $291.63 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.