Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

DREUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.41 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

