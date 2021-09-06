The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $159.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.