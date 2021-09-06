Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $167.20 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

