Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

