Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 462 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

