Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

