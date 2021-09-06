Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,496 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.