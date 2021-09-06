Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

