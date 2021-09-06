Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

