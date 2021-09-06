First Horizon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

