Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

