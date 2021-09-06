Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 174.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.