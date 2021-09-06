Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $25.44 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $246.28 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $25.44 or 0.00049593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

