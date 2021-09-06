Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.44 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $48.44 million and $7.86 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $25.22 or 0.00049166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,045,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,920,825 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

