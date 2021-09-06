Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cloudera worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

