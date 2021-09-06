Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

