Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $124.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

