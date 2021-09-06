Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.77 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.