Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.