Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 979 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

SPYG stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

