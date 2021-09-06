Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $205.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

