Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

