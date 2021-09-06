Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.