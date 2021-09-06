19,867 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

