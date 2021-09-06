iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

